Machete-Wielding Man Who Allegedly Threatened to Cut Off Victim’s Head Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Rimersburg man accused of wielding a machete and threatening to cut off a victim’s head during a domestic dispute waived his hearing in court on Tuesday afternoon.

According to court documents, during a preliminary hearing at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 42-year-old James Almon Greenawalt waived the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Terroristic Threats W/Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The case was transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

He remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $5,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

PSP Clarion were dispatched on Thursday, March 10, around 3:10 p.m., to a residence on Madison Street Extension, in Sligo Borough, Clarion County, for an active domestic incident.

According to a criminal complaint, it was reported that James Greenawalt and a known female victim were actively engaged in a domestic dispute. When a PSP Clarion-based Trooper arrived at the residence, he was able to interview Greenawalt. Greenawalt reportedly described the altercation as a verbal dispute and denied any physical contact. He denied entry into the residence and stated that (the known victim) had already left. While in the doorway, the trooper observed a broken wooden end table and a knocked-over lamp.

On March 10, the victim was interviewed in the lobby of PSP Clarion. She stated that a verbal argument with Greenawalt became physical when he began smashing her belongings. The victim stated that she attempted to hide inside her bedroom closet, and Greenawalt grabbed a wooden decor from the wall and threw it at her. It struck her in the lower portion of her abdomen/ribs, and a red mark was observed, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the victim reported that Greenawalt then obtained a machete that he kept in the residence and stated, “I will cut your head off if you run or leave while still arguing.”

The trooper attempted to follow up with Greenawalt at the residence; however, he refused to open the locked door to the residence, the complaint states.

He was arraigned at 8:45 p.m. on March 10 in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill.

