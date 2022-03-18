Man Accused of Tampering With Evidence in Homicide Investigation

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A 60-year-old man is in hot water for allegedly tampering with evidence and removing police line tape at the scene of a recent Oil City homicide after being instructed to do so by the man charged in the case.

(PHOTO: 12 Mineral Street, Oil City, Pa. March 17, 2022. Captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.)

Oil City Police filed the following charges against Nector M. Vasquez of Oil City:

Obstruct Admin Law/Other Government Function, Misdemeanor 2

Tamper With/Fabricate Physical Evidence, Misdemeanor 2

Defiant Trespasser, Misdemeanor 3

According to a criminal complaint filed on Thursday at Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office, the investigation began after Oil City Police received information regarding Nector Vasquez “assisting” the male actor involved in a homicide investigation.

The criminal complaint indicates police spoke with a known female witness on March 16 who said Vasquez received a letter from the male actor. The letter instructed Vasquez to complete various tasks, including traveling to 12 Mineral Street – the scene of the homicide – to obtain items from inside the residence. The letter also instructed Vasquez to remove the police tape that was placed around the residence following the homicide.

Investigators traveled to 12 Mineral Street and confirmed that the police tape had been removed and the garage was “secured.” The criminal complaint notes that the garage had not been secured previously.

Additionally, on March 5, Vasquez provided police with a statement regarding the homicide investigation. Vasquez was interviewed again at a later date and provided a second statement with conflicting information, as well as providing police with physical evidence belonging to the male actor. During the interview, he was advised not to aid the male actor and to stay away from the crime scene.

Police made multiple attempts to contact Vasquez regarding his alleged actions; however, they were unsuccessful and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Vasquez was arraigned at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, in Judge Fish’s office.

Bail was set at $5,000.00 unsecured.

A preliminary hearing is set for April 20 at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court.

