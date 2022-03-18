 

Michael Patton Advising: When Buying Is Easy, Paying Later Can Be a Problem

Friday, March 18, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Michael Patton newCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: When Buying Is Easy, Paying Later Can be a Problem.

If you shop online, you might have noticed a growing number of buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that offer the option to spread out the payments on your purchases. Buyers who make one partial payment upfront and agree to several additional interest-free installments can receive their orders right away. This is a key difference from the layaway plans of the past: Shoppers had to wait until the balance was paid to take their goods home. Many stores discontinued layaway plans in the 1980s when the use of credit cards became widespread.

BNPL plans are more popular with younger consumers trying to stretch their paychecks, partly because they are more comfortable shopping online (and particularly on smartphones). At first glance, it may seem like a worthwhile convenience, but there are good reasons to think twice before committing to installment purchases.

Read the full article here: https://www.pattonadvising.com/When-Buying-Is-Easy,-Paying-Later-Can-Be-a-Problem.c9863.htm

Patton Financial Advising
51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400
Toll-free 1-877-547-2751

Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com

Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership fhttps://www.exploreclarion.com/?p=353744rom any other entity.

