Say What?!: Michigan Eatery Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with World’s Largest Irish Coffee

MICHIGAN – A Michigan restaurant attempted a Guinness World Record for St. Patrick’s Day by mixing up a 550-gallon mug of Irish coffee.

Hofbrau’s in Interlochen unveiled the giant mug on Facebook and said it would be used to hold the world’s largest Irish coffee.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.