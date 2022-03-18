 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Sheila Cross

Friday, March 18, 2022 @ 07:03 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-ujHC529DXbxQoSheila Cross, 61 of Hadley, formerly of Clintonville, passed away March 15, 2022 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Sheila was born April 28, 1960 in Olean, New York. She was the daughter of the late Robert Slaugenhaupt and Elizabeth Baker.

Sheila graduated from Keystone High School in Knox.

She retired in 2016 as a Certified Nursing Assistant.

She worked for Autumn Grove Living Center in Harrisville and also for Trinity Living Center in Grove City.

Sheila loved spending time with her grandchildren who loving called her G-Ma.

She was always up for a ride in the county, whether she was the driver or the passenger.

Shelia was a great with a sewing machine, making clothes, aprons and many other items her family will treasure.

Spending time at the lake was one of her favorite things to do as well.

Loved ones to cherish Sheila memory are her daughters Brenda Cross and her companion Isacc of Hadley and Sonya VanCise and her husband Zach of Marble; her mother Betty Baker of Virginia, her step mother Frances Slaugenhaupt of Knox, her husband David Cross on Harrisville; her grandchildren Elie, Emmitt, Asher, Nicolette and Penelope; Her brothers Edward Slaugenhaupt and his wife Deb of Sligo and David Paulson of Virginia.

Sheila was preceded in death by her father, a brother Robert Slaugenhaupt Jr. and her sister Barbara Henninger.

Family will welcome friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Sunday, March 20, 2022 from 1:00 -3:00 p.m.

Funeral services will take place at the funeral home at 3:00 with Sam Stebbins.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.