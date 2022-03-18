Sheila Cross, 61 of Hadley, formerly of Clintonville, passed away March 15, 2022 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Sheila was born April 28, 1960 in Olean, New York. She was the daughter of the late Robert Slaugenhaupt and Elizabeth Baker.

Sheila graduated from Keystone High School in Knox.

She retired in 2016 as a Certified Nursing Assistant.

She worked for Autumn Grove Living Center in Harrisville and also for Trinity Living Center in Grove City.

Sheila loved spending time with her grandchildren who loving called her G-Ma.

She was always up for a ride in the county, whether she was the driver or the passenger.

Shelia was a great with a sewing machine, making clothes, aprons and many other items her family will treasure.

Spending time at the lake was one of her favorite things to do as well.

Loved ones to cherish Sheila memory are her daughters Brenda Cross and her companion Isacc of Hadley and Sonya VanCise and her husband Zach of Marble; her mother Betty Baker of Virginia, her step mother Frances Slaugenhaupt of Knox, her husband David Cross on Harrisville; her grandchildren Elie, Emmitt, Asher, Nicolette and Penelope; Her brothers Edward Slaugenhaupt and his wife Deb of Sligo and David Paulson of Virginia.

Sheila was preceded in death by her father, a brother Robert Slaugenhaupt Jr. and her sister Barbara Henninger.

Family will welcome friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Sunday, March 20, 2022 from 1:00 -3:00 p.m.

Funeral services will take place at the funeral home at 3:00 with Sam Stebbins.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

