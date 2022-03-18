 

Shirley R. Larsen

Friday, March 18, 2022 @ 07:03 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-ySahFi4DIE5BxShirley R. Larsen, 88, of Franklin, died at 10:20 pm, Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in UPMC Northwest, Seneca surrounded by her family.

She was a faithful and loyal servant who went home to be with the Lord. Born October 5, 1933, in Franklin.

She was the daughter of Louis and Nora Matthews Baker.

Mrs. Larsen was a long life member of the Uniontown Heights Sunday School and Church, the Uniontown Heights Ladies Aid Society and the Uniontown Heights Bowling League.

She was a homemaker and her passion was raising her children and babysitting friends and family.

Mrs. Larsen always enjoyed family gatherings, holidays with family, bowling, bingo, playing cards, and going to the casinos.

She was married June 6, 1952 to Richard E. Larsen, who preceded her in death on February 22, 1998.

She is survived by her children, Larry Larsen (Kathy), Louis Larsen (Gail), Kay Anderson (David), Krystal Knox (Gary Brothers), Richard Larsen, Jr. (Bridgett); 13 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.

She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Larsen was preceded in death by one sister, Charlotte Smith and three brothers; Ellsworth Baker, Merle Baker and an infant brother, Richard Baker.

Friends may call from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Funeral services for Shirley will be held at 2:00 pm following the visitation at the funeral home with the Rev. Mindy Graham, pastor of the Uniontown Heights Sunday School and Church, officiating.

Internment will be in the Bethel Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Uniontown Heights Sunday School and Church, 103 Park Ave, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Shirley’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.


