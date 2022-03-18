SPONSORED: All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Has Several New Job Openings in the Area
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.
Office Assistant- Franklin
Answering phones, performing receptionist duties when people come into the office, doing some light clerical work on computers. May assist with some of the civil or criminal filing functions and other duties.
Monday through Friday, eight-hour days, starting at 8:00 a.m., the pay rate is $10.79/hr., non- exempt.
Looking for a couple of employees.
Requirements: High School Diploma, Must be able to pass pre-employment screening, clerical experience preferred.
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Bundler- Meadville
Light forklift driving, packaging bundles of pipe, use of banding and crimping to band pipes together.
Monday through Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (some Fridays as needed for overtime, would be eight hours)
Pay Rate $12.50- $13.50/hr. non- exempt
Requirements: High School Diploma or Equivalent, Must be able to pass pre-employment screening. Must have steel-toed shoes.
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Customer Service Representative- Seneca
Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
$17/Hr. – Non-exempt
Potential for 90 days temporary to permanent
Description:
- Receive orders from our customers via fax, e-mail, or telephone
- Enter orders into our sales software system
- Contact customers with discrepancies or errors on orders via fax, e-mail, or telephone
- Work with purchasing staff to price and order non-stock items from vendors
- Contact vendors to acquire pricing and product information for customers
- Provide information such as parts breakdowns to customers upon request
Requirements:
- High school diploma
- Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
- Proficiency in data entry, with knowledge of Windows 10 software
- Excellent written, verbal, and listening communications skills
- Relevant work experience in inside sales either on phone or counter type skills
- Ability to analyze information such as parts breakdowns, ability to resolve problems and conflicts with customers
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Part-Time Cashier/Accounting Clerk- Seneca
25-29 hours per week including one evening shift until 8:00 p.m. on Thursdays and 3:00 p.m. on Saturdays a month from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m.
$15/Hr. – Non-exempt
Potential for 90 days temporary to permanent
Description:
Cashier:
Waiting on customers, balancing the cash drawer, service department, and office filing
Telephone operator:
Answering the phone and directing calls to the appropriate department
Accounting Clerk:
Posting accounts payable invoices, balancing floor plan accounts, and other various tasks as assigned by the controller.
Requirements:
- Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
- High school diploma
- Must have account and customer service knowledge
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Electrical Equipment Repair Specialist- Franklin
Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
$15/Hr. – Non-exempt
Potential for 90 days temporary to permanent.
Description:
- Use of hand and power tools to rebuild boards, switches, transformers, etc.
- Work with various departments to retrieve parts
- Update computer with the progress of rebuilds
- Follow all safety policies
Requirements:
- Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
- Must be able to multitask and be detail-oriented
- Must have steel-toed and/or composite toed shoes
- Prior mechanical and/or electrical experience preferred
- Prior metal fabrication experience preferred
- Must be able to stand, left, bend, push, pull, kneel, and twist during the duration of shift
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
1st Shift Assembly
$11/hr – Non-exempt
Potential for temporary to permanent.
Requirements:
- Must pass pre-employment screening
- Must be reliable
- Must be able to lift, bend, push and pull during shift
- Must be able to follow directions
- Prior use of hand and power tools preferred
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville
$15/hour – 1st and 2nd shifts available – Non-exempt
Job Requirements:
- Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift
- Must pass pre-employment screening
- Must have steel-toed boots
- Must have general mathematical skills
- Must abide by all safety protocols
- Understand lockout protocols
- Must be able to work with a team
Duties (but not limited to):
- Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots
- Count pieces in stacks
- Tag bundles
- Operate machines and make sure they do not jam
- Clean machines when they are down
- Maintain clean workspaces
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.
All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.
For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.
Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.
