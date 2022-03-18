 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Final Days of the Spring Filter Sale at Weaver Auto Parts!

Friday, March 18, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

car_quest_mainSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Hurry in to Weaver Auto Parts for the final days of the SPRING FILTER SALE!

Not only will you save 40% on all premium heavy-duty air, oil, hydraulic, and fuel filters, but you will find great savings storewide to keep your vehicle clean and running at peak performance.

Screenshot at Mar 10 21-20-27

Who can’t use more ratchet straps? And, there is a pretty good chance you are going to need a new battery to get that lawn mower started for the first mowing of the season. Don’t procrastinate. Bring your old battery in for a free test and, if needed, a new DieHard battery.

car_quest_spring_filer_1

Stop by all week to register for some great door prices including GEARWRENCH tool sets, porter cable hand tools, Armor-All products and much, much more.

Screenshot at Mar 10 21-20-02

Don’t miss the savings at the 2022 Weaver Auto Parts, Car Quest Filter Sale.

Weaver Auto Parts is located 8685 US-322 in Shippenville.

Screenshot at Mar 10 21-19-30


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.