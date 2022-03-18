State Police Calls: Drug Possession, Theft From Motor Vehicle

Area State Police responded to the following calls:

Drug Possession in Scrubgrass Township

Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to a residence near Clintonville Rd. in Emlenton. Upon arrival, troopers discovered “multiple illicit narcotics and paraphernalia” within the residence of a 34-year-old male of Emlenton.

Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.

No additional details were provided.

Theft From Motor Vehicle in Scrubgrass Township

Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the 6400 block of Emlenton-Clintonville Rd. for a report of stolen catalytic converters.

The victim, a 60-year-old male from Emlenton, reported that catalytic converters were stolen from two of his trucks, a 1999 Ford and a 2008 Ford F-350.

Additional details are not available at this time and an investigation is ongoing.

Burglary in Summerville

Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a report of burglary at a residence in Summerville Borough, Jefferson County, at 11:05 a.m. on March, 9, 2022.

The residence of the 49-year-old victim is located in the area of State Street.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.