Clarion County YMCA Rivershark Swimmers Qualify for State Meet

Friday, March 18, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Alyssa Morrison

swimmersCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Swimmers from the Clarion County YMCA Riversharks swim team competed at the three-day Pennsylvania West District swim meet held at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio, the weekend of March 11.

(Clarion County YMCA Riversharks State Qualifiers, Front Row, left to right – Lila Gourley and Ashlyn Clark. Back Row, left to right – Callie Snodgrass and Maggie Snodgrass)

This group competed in the girls aged 11-12 group and was led by Maggie Snodgrass, who competed in 11 events, and also included Callie Snodgrass, who competed in nine events, Lila Gourley, who competed in six events, and Ashlyn Clark, who competed in four events.

Swimmers who placed in the top four or were among the fastest swimmers of each event across all districts qualified to swim in the Pennsylvania State Championship meet starting March 24th. These swimmers combined to qualify fourteen times. Maggie Snodgrass qualified in the 50, 100, and 200-yard butterfly; 50, 100, and 200-yard breaststroke; and 100-yard individual medley. Callie Snodgrass qualified in the 50, 100, and 200-yard butterfly; and 50- and 100-yard backstroke. All four girls combined to qualify in two relays, the 200-yard medley and the 200-yard freestyle while setting new team records in each.

In addition to qualifying, Maggie Snodgrass earned District Championships in both the 100 and 200-yard breaststroke. The 200-yard medley relay of Ashlyn Clark (backstroke), Maggie Snodgrass (breaststroke), Callie Snodgrass (butterfly), and Lila Gourley (freestyle) also brought home a District Championship.

These four girls also earned the distinction of taking 3rd place out of the 30 teams for the total earned points in their age-group category across Pennsylvania West District, which includes teams from Erie, Pittsburgh, and Butler regions.


