A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers likely, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers likely, mainly before 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday – Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – Showers. High near 50. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night – Showers, mainly before 2am. Low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

