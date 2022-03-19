 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

C.H.A.M.P. Student-Athlete of the Month: Clarion Area’s Jordan Best

Saturday, March 19, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Alyssa Morrison

IMG_4459CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Rehab Services and C.H.A.M.P. (Clarion Hospital Athletic Medicine Program) are pleased to announce Jordan Best as February’s Student-Athlete of the Month.

(Photo from left to right: Steve Seifert, Jordan Best, and Seth Babington.)

Jordan is a senior at Clarion Area High School. She has participated in volleyball, basketball, and softball throughout her athletic career. She is also a member of National Honors Society, Student Council, Yearbook Staff, and StandTogether. She is also the Vice President of the Senior Class.

In her free time, she is a member of the Pittsburgh Power Softball team, babysits, and umpires. She also enjoys exercising, going to the gym, reading, knitting, and taking naps.

Her favorite sports memory is winning back-to-back State Championships with the Clarion Area volleyball team. She loves being an athlete and cherishes all the memories of playing sports.

“I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” Jordan said.

The most inspiring people in her life are her parents.

“I look up to them and love them both so much. They work so hard to give my sisters and I the best life. I hope to be like them someday.”

Jordan’s future plans are to attend Gannon University to play softball and major in Applied Exercise Science in hopes of becoming a physical therapist.

Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP would like to thank Sweet Basil Restaurant and Daddy’s Main Street for sponsoring February’s CHAMP Student-Athlete of the Month. Jordan was awarded a gift certificate from both local establishments.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.