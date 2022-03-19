C.H.A.M.P. Student-Athlete of the Month: Clarion Area’s Jordan Best

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Rehab Services and C.H.A.M.P. (Clarion Hospital Athletic Medicine Program) are pleased to announce Jordan Best as February’s Student-Athlete of the Month.

(Photo from left to right: Steve Seifert, Jordan Best, and Seth Babington.)

Jordan is a senior at Clarion Area High School. She has participated in volleyball, basketball, and softball throughout her athletic career. She is also a member of National Honors Society, Student Council, Yearbook Staff, and StandTogether. She is also the Vice President of the Senior Class.

In her free time, she is a member of the Pittsburgh Power Softball team, babysits, and umpires. She also enjoys exercising, going to the gym, reading, knitting, and taking naps.

Her favorite sports memory is winning back-to-back State Championships with the Clarion Area volleyball team. She loves being an athlete and cherishes all the memories of playing sports.

“I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” Jordan said.

The most inspiring people in her life are her parents.

“I look up to them and love them both so much. They work so hard to give my sisters and I the best life. I hope to be like them someday.”

Jordan’s future plans are to attend Gannon University to play softball and major in Applied Exercise Science in hopes of becoming a physical therapist.

Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP would like to thank Sweet Basil Restaurant and Daddy’s Main Street for sponsoring February’s CHAMP Student-Athlete of the Month. Jordan was awarded a gift certificate from both local establishments.

