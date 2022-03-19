Clarion County Planning Commission Awards One Preliminary & Three Final Approvals

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Planning Commission awarded one preliminary and three final approvals for projects in the county.

American Water/Lyme Emporium Highlands IIII, LLC of Paint Township

The commission awarded preliminary approval for a proposal from American Water/Lyme Emporium Highlands IIII, LLC for lift station upgrades in Paint Township.

The applicant proposed removing the existing 348 square foot lift station located on the northerly side of State Route 66 and replacing it with the following:

• A new 274 square foot lift station building;

• A new 3241 square foot paved parking area and driveway entrance from State Route 66;

• New valve/meter vault and a new lift station wet well; and

• A new chain-link fence and gate.

The request also included a modification application for relief of the minimum 40-foot front setback distance requirement.

A small project stormwater management plan has been approved for the project, and the Clarion County conservation district approved erosion and sedimentation control plans.

Christy Gregor of Clarion Township

Final approval was given to Christy Gregor, of Clarion Township, for a 3,040 square-foot building.

The applicant completed the construction of a new 3,040 square-foot building that is 12 feet in height on a 3.0-acre parcel on the northside of State Route 68. The building replaced a building that was destroyed by fire and is the site of Club Blue, a gentleman’s club. The building site includes 21 parking spaces on the existing gravel lot.

United Community Independence Program (UCIP) of Paint Township

The United Community Independence Program (UCIP) was given final approval for a new 560 square-foot office building addition in Paint Township.

The applicant received preliminary land development approval on April 17, 2019, to construct the building. The original 5,742 square-foot building and parking lot were increased in size to 8,960 square feet by extending it in a northerly direction.

A modification application was granted with preliminary land development approval.

Charles Machine, Inc.

A land development application by Charles Machine, Inc. received final approval with a 25,000 square-foot building addition that was not built.

County Engineer Kevin Reichard explained the history of the project.

“The applicant received preliminary land development on December 19, 2018, for the proposed construction of a new 25,000 square-foot commercial building addition on the northerly side of the existing machine shop building,” said Reichard.

“The applicant decided since that time not to build the proposed building addition. The stormwater basin’s number one and number two were constructed following the previous preliminary approval and appear to function well. No other new features were constructed as proposed by the preliminary land development plan.”

