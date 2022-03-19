Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Shrimp & Crab Casserole

This quick and easy recipe is truly delicious!

Ingredients

2 packages (8.8 ounces each) ready-to-serve long grain and wild rice

1/4 cup butter, cubed



2 celery ribs, chopped1 medium onion, chopped3 tablespoons all-purpose flour1-1/2 cups half-and-half cream1 teaspoon seafood seasoning3/4 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon hot pepper sauce1/4 teaspoon pepper1-1/2 pounds uncooked shrimp (31-40 per pound), peeled and deveined2 cans (6 ounces each) lump crabmeat, drained1 cup shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Spread rice into a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. In a large skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat. Add celery and onion; cook and stir until tender, 6-8 minutes. Stir in flour until blended; gradually whisk in cream. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir until thickened, 1-2 minutes.

-Stir in seafood seasoning, salt, pepper sauce and pepper. Fold in shrimp and crab. Spoon over rice. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake, covered, until shrimp turn pink, 40-45 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes.

-To Make Ahead: Can be made a day in advance. Prepare recipe as directed, cooling sauce slightly before adding shrimp and crab. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Bake as directed.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.