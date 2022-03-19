 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Dolores J. “Dot” Kaylor

Saturday, March 19, 2022 @ 06:03 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-tt2KYlTYvXDolores J. “Dot” Kaylor, 91 of Kennerdell passed away March 18, 2022 at Autumn Grove Nursing Home in Harrisville.

Dot was born June 24, 1930 in Erie.

She was the daughter of the late Leonard Mitchell and Sarah Mason

Dot graduated from Rockland High School.

She married Edward J. Kaylor on November 4, 1960, he survives.

Dot retired from the US Postal Services as a mail carrier.

Dot enjoyed traveling throughout the United States in their motor home.

She loved to quilt and crocheting.

Dot enjoyed her garden.

She looked forward to having tea on the patio with her friends and neighbors.

Dot is survived by her husband Edward Kaylor of Kennerdell, her children Edward Hasenplug and his wife Cindy of Erie, Barbara Oliphant and her husband James of Kennerdell, Daniel Kaylor and his wife Linda of Clintonville, Timothy Hasenplug and his wife Charlene of Kennerdell and Debra Boren and her husband Darryl of Kennerdell.

Numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren also survive.

Brother in laws John Kaylor and his wife Doris and Thomas Kaylor and his wife Delores also survive.

Dot is preceded in death by her parents and her son Theodore Kaylor.

Dot’s family will receive friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville, on Monday, March 21, 2022 from 5:00 -8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Bobbie Nelson officiating from the Kennerdell Church of God.

Burial will take place at Rockland Cemetery.

Friends can also email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net,


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.