Dolores J. “Dot” Kaylor, 91 of Kennerdell passed away March 18, 2022 at Autumn Grove Nursing Home in Harrisville.

Dot was born June 24, 1930 in Erie.

She was the daughter of the late Leonard Mitchell and Sarah Mason

Dot graduated from Rockland High School.

She married Edward J. Kaylor on November 4, 1960, he survives.

Dot retired from the US Postal Services as a mail carrier.

Dot enjoyed traveling throughout the United States in their motor home.

She loved to quilt and crocheting.

Dot enjoyed her garden.

She looked forward to having tea on the patio with her friends and neighbors.

Dot is survived by her husband Edward Kaylor of Kennerdell, her children Edward Hasenplug and his wife Cindy of Erie, Barbara Oliphant and her husband James of Kennerdell, Daniel Kaylor and his wife Linda of Clintonville, Timothy Hasenplug and his wife Charlene of Kennerdell and Debra Boren and her husband Darryl of Kennerdell.

Numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren also survive.

Brother in laws John Kaylor and his wife Doris and Thomas Kaylor and his wife Delores also survive.

Dot is preceded in death by her parents and her son Theodore Kaylor.

Dot’s family will receive friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville, on Monday, March 21, 2022 from 5:00 -8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Bobbie Nelson officiating from the Kennerdell Church of God.

Burial will take place at Rockland Cemetery.

Friends can also email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net,

