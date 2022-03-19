Featured Local Job: Rental Inspector

Rimersburg Borough has a vacancy in the appointed position of Rental Inspector.

This is an independent contractor position and makes a great supplemental job.

The appointed person must provide liability insurance.

Qualifications include a general knowledge of carpentry and electrical.

All interested persons shall contact the borough office at 814.473.6519 or [email protected] and supply a resume.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.