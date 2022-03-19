Gerald W. Daugherty, age 86, of Summerville, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2022.

He was born in Fisher, PA on November 29, 1935, to the late John Shirley and Ruth Barton (Henry) Daugherty.

He was married to Elaine (Aaron) Daugherty for 56 years before she preceded him in death in 2020.

They raised their family while residing in Henderson (19 yr.) and Kingsville (36 yr.) He was a dedicated and loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather who worked tirelessly for his family, church, and community.

Gerald attended Millcreek Township Consolidated Schools and Clarion-Limestone High School.

After graduating, he enlisted in the US Marine Corps from 1955 To 1958 during which time he achieved the rank of sergeant.

While in the Marine Corps, Gerald was mainly stationed at Naval Air Station Iwakuni, Japan with the 1st Marine Air Wing and later at Marine Corps Air Station El Toro.

After being discharged, Gerald worked for Owens-Illinois glass plant for 29 years in the decorating department and in their gas fields.

When Owens sold the gas fields to Hanley & Bird, Gerald decided to move with gas fields and worked at Hanley & Bird until he retired 2003.

Gerald was a quiet pillar of support for his family and community.

He worked a fulltime job and came home to work in the garden or on the farm to be take care of his family.

He was a simple man, but he passed on what he knew and held dear.

He taught his children the value of hard work, money, and self-sufficiency.

Everyone knew if Gerald could help, he would help.

He supported his wife and children in whatever they set out to do, no matter what. In the community, he was 4-H leader when his children were younger and an active member of the Roseville Grange.

Gerald was a member of the Church of Christ.

His final church family was the Roseville congregation.

As busy as summers were, for nearly 25 years, Gerald and Elaine took a week of “vacation” to volunteer at PA Christian Camp.

He is survived by a large and loving family including four sons: David M. of Tokyo, James M. (Julie) of Titusville, Aaron W. (Melissa) of Corsica and Wessley D. of Summerville; and two daughters, Faith D. (Robert) Gleim of Bellefonte and Rebecca S. (Jim) McCain of Franklin, IN.

Also surviving is a brother, John B. Daugherty Sr of Buckhannon, WV and a sister, Shirley R. (John) McKinley of Clarion, PA.

He also leaves behind ten grandchildren: Justin, Shannon, Cameron, Jenna, Jacob, Kristen, Jimmy, Jakob, Johnathan, and Wylee, and six greatgrandchildren: River, Daisy, Oliver, Levi, Emmy, and Lacey.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents and wife as well as 3 brothers, Robert M. Daugherty, Kenneth C. Daugherty, and Walter V. Daugherty and 2 great-grandchildren, Mark Aaron and Adeline Mae.

Friends and family will be received on Monday, March 21, 2022 from 6pm to 8pm at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214. An additional viewing will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 from 10am until the time of the funeral service at 11am.

Interment will be at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Crates.

For those who are unable to attend the service in person, an online streaming service will be provided.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

