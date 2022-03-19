Lane Change Restriction for State Route 338 to Begin on April 4

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to a lane restriction on State Route 338, in Richland and Beaver Townships, Clarion County, starting April 4.

Contractor, Glen O. Hawbaker of State College, Pa., will be completing drainage upgrades, bridge work, guide rail replacement, and paving on State Route 338 from the intersection of State Route 58 to Twin Church Road.

State Route 338 will be open to one-lane alternating traffic during the day with potential weekend lane restrictions.

Drivers should remain alert for slowed traffic in this area.

This $3.2 million improvement project is anticipated to be completed in the fall of 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

