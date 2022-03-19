Man Charged With Animal Cruelty After 5-Month-Old Calf Dies in Jefferson County

PORTER TWP., Pa. – A felony charge has been filed against an area man who allegedly neglected a calf on a Jefferson County farm resulting in its death.

(PHOTO: Stock file: A newborn calf. This is not a photo of the calf mentioned in this article.)

Humane Society Police Officer Deborah McAndrew filed the following charges against Brian S. Lettie, 38, of Dayton:

Aggravated Cruelty to Animals – Causing SBI or Death, Felony 3

Neglect of Animals – Sustenance/Water, Misdemeanor 3

According to a criminal complaint filed on Monday at Magisterial District Judge Jacquelin J. Mizerock’s office, Officer McAndrew was called to the scene after being notified of a deceased five-month-old calf on a property on Porter Road, in Porter Township, Jefferson County.

The criminal complaint notes that Officer McAndrew received permission from the landowner to access the property before arrival.

Upon arriving at the “large blue 3-sided shelter,” Officer McAndrew noticed a large amount of fecal waste before discovering what appeared to be a small animal in the corner of the shelter.

Officer McAndrew identified the animal as a “small Guernsey-type deceased calf.”

According to the landowner, Lettie had permission to raise the calf on his property.

The criminal complaint says Lettie called Officer McAndrew four days later after a second notice was left on his door. Lettie confirmed to Officer McAndrew that the deceased calf belonged to him and stated that it had become ill.

Lettie said he administered medicine to the calf, for suspected coccidiosis, a parasite that usually affects younger animals. Lettie believed the calf died within the last two weeks, but due to the weather, he could not bury the animal, the report says.

Officer McAndrew noted in the criminal complaint that Lettie failed to provide adequate shelter to allow the calf to retain body heat and remain dry during “very cold” weather. She also noted that Lettie did not provide enough water to the calf, causing it to become dehydrated.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 5 at 1:00 p.m.

2016 Animal-Cruelty Case Against Lettie in Indiana County

Lettie was charged with 55 counts of animal cruelty in 2016 after starved and neglected animals were found on an Indiana County farm. In this case, he was ordered to perform community service and serve 12-months probation.

