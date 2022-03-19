 

Regis E. Huefner

Saturday, March 19, 2022 @ 05:03 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-jX0IZtvzPDSRegis E. Huefner, 85, of Shippenville, passed away Friday morning, March 18, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital.

He was born on September 29, 1936 in Lucinda; son of the late Karl C. and Ruth V. Hartle Huefner.

Regis was a 1954 graduate of Saint Joseph Catholic School in Lucinda.

He married the former Veronica Groner on October 12, 1957, who preceded him in death in March of 2009.

Regis then married the former Carol Ann Drayer on October 16, 2010, who survives.

He worked as a dairy farmer most of his life and was also a CAT mechanic for Beckwith for numerous years.

Regis was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus in Clarion.

He enjoyed farming, eating out, and working on sudoku puzzles.

Regis is survived by his wife, Carol of 11 years; his sons, Kurt Huefner of Shippenville and Brad Huefner and his wife, Cheri, of Leeper; 2 grandchildren, Shawna and Braden Huefner; a step-son, William Wynkoop of Ohio; and a step grandson, Matthew Wynkoop also of Ohio. Regis is also survived by his siblings, Paul Huefner and his wife, Christie, of North Carolina, Marjorie Hargenrader and his husband, Joe, of Marble, Allen Huefner and his wife, Kathy, of Virginia, Dennis Huefner of Florida, and John Huefner and his wife, Mary, of Shippenville, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and first wife, Regis was preceded in death by his brother, Harold Huefner.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion with Rev. Monty Sayers presiding.

Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Mausoleum.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


