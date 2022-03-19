Route 208 Bridge Over Little Scrubgrass Restricted After Inspection Uncovers Deterioration

CLINTONVILLE, Pa. – ​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Friday a restriction has been posted on the Route 208 bridge over Little Scrubgrass in the Borough of Clintonville, Venango County.

The bridge, which is located between Porter Road and Daniel Drive, is now restricted to one truck at a time. The restriction was implemented after a routine inspection uncovered deterioration to the bridge.

Creating the restriction will reduce strain on the bridge and will preserve safety until repairs or a replacement can occur. That work is currently in design with construction expected to happen in 2023.

The Route 208 bridge is an 89-foot, single-span, steel girder structure. It was built in 1933 and is classified as poor condition. Approximately 1,300 vehicles use the bridge daily, on average.

A listing of northwest bridges posted with weight restrictions is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.