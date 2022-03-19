Thomas “Tom” R. Switzer Jr., 86, of Sligo, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the LECOM Village Square Nursing Home in Erie.

He was born on November 30, 1936, in Parker.

He was the son of Thomas Sr., and Elsie (Blanch) Switzer.

He married Donna Gay on July 24, 1961, and she precedes him in death. They had 45 wonderful years together.

Tom was a Veteran of the United States Army.

He served as a paratrooper from 1950 to 1953 and was a Corporal in the 11th airborne-special operations.

He worked for the former C&K Coal Company for 31 years.

Tom was also a Walmart Greeter at the Walmart in Clarion.

He was a member of the Sligo UMC, Sligo Sportsman’s Club, and the Antique Car Club.

Tom served as a volunteer firefighter for 25 years in Sligo and drove for the ambulance for several years.

He also served on the Sligo Borough Authority Council.

In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, gun collecting, car shows, spending time with his family and meeting his friends at the Sligo Korner Restaurant.

Tom is survived by his special friend, Thelma Cerutti of Rimersburg, two daughters; Gail Gresh and her husband Brian of Harborcreek, and Rebecca Switzer of Kittanning, two grandchildren; Steven Sebring of Harborcreek and Tiana Switzer of Kittanning, two brothers; Sonny Switzer of Sligo, and Deryl Switzer of Emlenton, two sisters; Dolly Wolf of Sligo and Jean Fair of Callensburg and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife he is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Brittany Sebring, a sister; Sara Elizabeth Kreible, and two brothers; Samual “Rich” Switzer and Edward Lester Switzer.

Tom’s family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Varner Funeral Home in Sligo on Monday, March 21, 2022. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM with the Rev. Larry Piper, officiating.

Interment will follow in the Sligo Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Sligo Veterans Memorial Park, P.O. Box 96, Sligo, PA 16255 or the Sligo Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 319, Sligo, PA. 16255.

Military Honors will be accorded by the Ceremonial Squads of the Rimersburg VFW Post 7132 and the Shearer Shick American Legion Post 454.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

