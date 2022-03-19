ORAS Virtual Public Night: ‘High Altitude Ballooning for Solar Eclipses’ Set for Tonight

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The Oil Region Astronomical Society (ORAS) will host a virtual public night including a presentation on the process of studying the 2017 solar eclipse by high altitude balloon with Mr. Lou W. Coban on Saturday, March 19.

The event begins at 7:00 p.m.

Lou Coban is the manager of the University of Pittsburgh’s Allegheny Observatory (AO) and president of the Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh (AAAP). He has been fascinated by space and astronomy since childhood. In 1992 he became a member of the AAAP. Lou began his career at the AO as a telescope operator and progressed to become the observatory manager. Lou has served as VP of the AAAP and is the organization’s current president.

Anyone who is interested in learning more about ORAS and astronomy-related topics may attend.

ORAS strongly encourages members of the general public and educators and students from surrounding schools to participate.

Public nights are free and open to all and will include a brief update about Learning Center activities followed by a presenter. If you have a computer, tablet, or smartphone and internet access you are ready to go! In an effort to prevent spamming, those interested in participating must register in advance. A link to the virtual event will then be emailed to you separately.

It’s simple to register. CLICK or go here to register: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/OrasPublic.

ORAS Public Night Agenda – Saturday, March 19, at 7:00 p.m.

– 6:50 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.: Zoom Session Opens – Opportunity for Tech-Check to make sure your system is working. (Link will be emailed to you after you register)

– 7:00 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.: ORAS News and Updates

– 7:10 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.: Education Presentation High Altitude Ballooning for Solar Eclipses

Once it is safe for larger groups to assemble, ORAS plans to begin in-person public nights at the Learning Center that will include observing through telescopes at the Bedow Memorial Observatory, as well as the education program.

For more information, visit http://www.oras.org.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.