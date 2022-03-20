 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Sunday, March 20, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 47. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 33. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Calm wind.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 50. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night – Showers, mainly before 2am. Low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.


