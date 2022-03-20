A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 47. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 33. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Calm wind.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 50. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night – Showers, mainly before 2am. Low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.