All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Dave Culp
Dave Culp served our country in the United States Army.
Name: David Eugene Culp
Born: September 8, 1942
Died: February 14, 2022
Hometown: Knox, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Dave served in the U.S. Army for three years, including a tour in Germany.
He also served the community through his membership with St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Click here to view a full obituary.
