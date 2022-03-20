Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cucumber Party Sandwiches

Here is a perfect appetizer for any meal!

Ingredients

1 – 8 oz. package cream cheese, softened

2 tablespoons mayonnaise



2 teaspoons Italian salad dressing mix30 slices cocktail rye or pumpernickel bread60 thin cucumber slicesOptional: Fresh dill sprigs and slivered red pearl onions

Directions

-Beat cream cheese, mayonnaise, and dressing mix until blended; let stand 30 minutes.

-Spread cream cheese mixture on bread. Top each with two cucumber slices and, if desired, dill and red onion slivers. Refrigerate, covered, until serving.

