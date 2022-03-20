 

Clarion County YMCA to Host Aquatic Easter Egg Hunt on March 26

Sunday, March 20, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Michelle Murray - YMCA

image5CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA will host a fun, Easter Egg Hunt in the swimming pool on March 26 for ages one to 10.

Celebrate the Easter Holiday with a splash!  Enjoy the tradition of Easter Egg Hunting with a twist. Hop into the YMCA pool and collect as many eggs as you can.  Eggs will be floating and underwater. Turn eggs in for prizes.

image0 (1)

The hunt will be held on Saturday, March 26. Register by March 23.  $5/Members; $10/Non-members.

  • Age 1-3 10:00—10:15 am (parent participation required)
  • Age 4-6 10:30—11:00 am (parent participation required)
  • Age 7-10 11:15—11:45 am (Swim test required)

Register online, at the YMCA, or by calling 814-764-3400.

image4

About the YMCA

Hours

The Clarion County YMCA hours are: Weekdays 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.; and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information about the Clarion County YMCA and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400, and follow the Y on Facebook.

The Clarion County YMCA is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman.

image1


