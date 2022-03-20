Featured Local Job: Hair Stylist and Evening Receptionist
Unique Salon has openings for a full/part-time hairstylist and an Evening Receptionist.
Hairstylist:
Experience preferred but not required
Flexible hours Monday-Saturday
Evening Receptionist:
2pm-9pm, Monday- Thursday
Must have good people skills, a positive attitude, and be motivated to help out around the salon.
Starting pay is $9.50 per hour
Pay advancements based on performance.
Resumes can be emailed to [email protected] or dropped off in person at 1318 East Main Street, Clarion.
Any questions please call 814-227-2333
