Featured Local Job: Hair Stylist and Evening Receptionist

Unique Salon has openings for a full/part-time hairstylist and an Evening Receptionist.

Hairstylist:

Experience preferred but not required

Flexible hours Monday-Saturday

Evening Receptionist:

2pm-9pm, Monday- Thursday

Must have good people skills, a positive attitude, and be motivated to help out around the salon.

Starting pay is $9.50 per hour

Pay advancements based on performance.

Resumes can be emailed to [email protected] or dropped off in person at 1318 East Main Street, Clarion.

Any questions please call 814-227-2333

