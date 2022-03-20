 

Rita Catherine Reinsel

Sunday, March 20, 2022 @ 07:03 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Rita Catherine Reinsel, age 69, passed away peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, March 16, 2022.

Born on August 27, 1952, in Shannondale, she was the daughter of the late Harold V. and Stella (Himes) Reinsel.

Rita worked as a Medicare specialist for the United Staes Government.

She was a member of the St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Crates.

She is survived by three sisters, Lutishia Rose Lambert of Clarington, Helen Richards of Sigel, and Sally Harris and her husband, Kenneth of Lake Charles, Louisiana, a brother, Clair Reinsel and his wife, Diane of Summerville, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, William Victor Reinsel.

There will be no services.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


