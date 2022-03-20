 

State Police Calls: Identity Theft, Harassment, Theft of Scrap Metal

Sunday, March 20, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

State Police genericCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Identity Theft in Knox Township

Clarion-based State Police say an incident of identity theft occurred around 4:48 p.m. on Friday, March 18, on Maple Drive, in Knox Township, Clarion County.

According to police, an unknown actor(s) opened a fraudulent unemployment account in the state of Pennsylvania in the name of a 53-year-old Lucinda man.

The account was closed, and no monetary loss was incurred.

Harassment in Salem Township

State Police in Clarion investigated an incident of harassment that occurred around 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 14, on McCann Lane, in Salem Township, Clarion County.

According to police, 37-year-old Cory Sudden, of Knox, was arrested.

The victim is a 69-year-old Knox woman.

No other information was provided.

Theft of Scrap Metal in Paint Township

Around 6:38 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, PSP Clarion investigated a theft of scrap metal that occurred at a property located on 28th Division Highway, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

The victim is a 31-year-old Shippenville woman.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Sunday, March 20, 2022.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

