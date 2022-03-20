State Police Calls: Identity Theft, Harassment, Theft of Scrap Metal

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Identity Theft in Knox Township

Clarion-based State Police say an incident of identity theft occurred around 4:48 p.m. on Friday, March 18, on Maple Drive, in Knox Township, Clarion County.

According to police, an unknown actor(s) opened a fraudulent unemployment account in the state of Pennsylvania in the name of a 53-year-old Lucinda man.

The account was closed, and no monetary loss was incurred.

Harassment in Salem Township

State Police in Clarion investigated an incident of harassment that occurred around 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 14, on McCann Lane, in Salem Township, Clarion County.

According to police, 37-year-old Cory Sudden, of Knox, was arrested.

The victim is a 69-year-old Knox woman.

No other information was provided.

Theft of Scrap Metal in Paint Township

Around 6:38 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, PSP Clarion investigated a theft of scrap metal that occurred at a property located on 28th Division Highway, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

The victim is a 31-year-old Shippenville woman.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

