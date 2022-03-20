 

State Police Release Details of Hit-and-Run Crash on Olean Trail

Sunday, March 20, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Police New aLIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police released the details of a hit-and-run crash that occurred earlier this month on Olean Trail.

According to police, this accident happened around 3:00 a.m. on March 5 at the Olean Trail intersection with Bish Road and Corsica Road, in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2013 Toyota Prius was traveling east on Olean Trail in the right lane and entered the opposing traffic lane and made tire marks on the road. The vehicle continued traveling east when it failed to negotiate a left turn and hit a ditch.

The operator, identified as 29-year-old JG M. Canfield-Ring, of Brookville, fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Canfield-Ring was charged with a speeding violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Sunday, March 20, 2022.


