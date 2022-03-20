 

Two-Vehicle Collision Reported on Greenville Pike

Sunday, March 20, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

police-carCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A two-vehicle crash occurred last Tuesday on Greenville Pike.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 4:27 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, on Greenville Pike, Clarion Township, involving a 17-year-old Clarion female and 37-year-old Jason R. Rutherford, of Titusville.

Police say the teen was traveling in a 2009 Chevrolet HHR and was making a left turn from North Mayfield Road onto Greenville Pike. A 2013 Ford F-150XLT pickup, operated by Rutherford, was making a right turn from the parking lot of a local business. The Ford pickup was completely in the traffic lane of Greenville Pike, and the Chevrolet struck it as it made a left turn onto Greenville Pike. Both vehicles came to a final rest in the southbound lane.

Both drivers were using seat belts and were not injured.

The Chevrolet’s front-seat airbag was deployed.

The Chevrolet required a tow from the scene.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Sunday, March 20, 2022.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

