Two-Vehicle Collision Reported on Greenville Pike

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A two-vehicle crash occurred last Tuesday on Greenville Pike.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 4:27 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, on Greenville Pike, Clarion Township, involving a 17-year-old Clarion female and 37-year-old Jason R. Rutherford, of Titusville.

Police say the teen was traveling in a 2009 Chevrolet HHR and was making a left turn from North Mayfield Road onto Greenville Pike. A 2013 Ford F-150XLT pickup, operated by Rutherford, was making a right turn from the parking lot of a local business. The Ford pickup was completely in the traffic lane of Greenville Pike, and the Chevrolet struck it as it made a left turn onto Greenville Pike. Both vehicles came to a final rest in the southbound lane.

Both drivers were using seat belts and were not injured.

The Chevrolet’s front-seat airbag was deployed.

The Chevrolet required a tow from the scene.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

