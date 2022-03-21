 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Monday, March 21, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Calm wind.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. East wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. High near 53. Southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.


