Area Teen Injured in Foxburg Crash

Monday, March 21, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

An ambulance responds to the scene of an emergency.HOVEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 19-year-old woman was injured in a recent two-vehicle accident in Hovey Township, Armstrong County.

Clarion-based State Police said the accident happened on March 16 around 12:06 p.m. when 62-year-old Maria McNaughton, of Parker, failed to enter the intersection of State Route 268 and State Route 58 safely.

McNaughton’s 2015 Chevrolet Traverse subsequently collided with a 2014 Jeep Compass operated by 19-year-old Madison Edwards, of Parker.

Edwards was transported by Emlenton Ambulance to Grove City for treatment of unknown injuries.

McNaughton, who was not injured, was cited for failing to stop.


