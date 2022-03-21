Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Pansy
Monday, March 21, 2022 @ 12:03 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Pansy.
Pansy is a short-haired, domestic female kitten.
She is house-trained and vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Pansy is friendly and playful.
She would be good in a home with other cats.
For more information on Pansy, or to schedule an appointment to visit her, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email [email protected]
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
