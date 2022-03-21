Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mozzarella Sticks

Try out these flavorful mozzarella sticks!

Ingredients

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 large eggs



1 tablespoon water1 cup dry bread crumbs2-1/2 teaspoons Italian seasoning1/2 teaspoon garlic powder1/8 teaspoon pepper12 sticks string cheeseCooking spray1 cup marinara or spaghetti sauce, heated

Directions

-Place flour in a shallow bowl. In another shallow bowl, beat eggs and water. In a third shallow bowl, combine the bread crumbs, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, and pepper. Coat cheese sticks with flour, then dip in egg mixture and coat with bread crumb mixture. Repeat egg and bread crumb coatings. Cover and freeze for at least 2 hours or overnight.

-Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet; spray with cooking spray. Bake, uncovered, at 400° for 6-8 minutes or until heated through. Allow to stand for 3-5 minutes before serving. Serve with marinara or spaghetti sauce for dipping.

