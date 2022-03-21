 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mozzarella Sticks

Monday, March 21, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Try out these flavorful mozzarella sticks!

Ingredients

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 large eggs

1 tablespoon water
1 cup dry bread crumbs
2-1/2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/8 teaspoon pepper
12 sticks string cheese
Cooking spray
1 cup marinara or spaghetti sauce, heated

Directions

-Place flour in a shallow bowl. In another shallow bowl, beat eggs and water. In a third shallow bowl, combine the bread crumbs, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, and pepper. Coat cheese sticks with flour, then dip in egg mixture and coat with bread crumb mixture. Repeat egg and bread crumb coatings. Cover and freeze for at least 2 hours or overnight.

-Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet; spray with cooking spray. Bake, uncovered, at 400° for 6-8 minutes or until heated through. Allow to stand for 3-5 minutes before serving. Serve with marinara or spaghetti sauce for dipping.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


