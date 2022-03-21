 

Donald Glenn Woods Sr.

Monday, March 21, 2022 @ 07:03 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Donald Glenn Woods Sr. of Petal, Mississippi, born in Franklin, Pennsylvania, passed away on March 16, 2022, at the age of 82, leaving to mourn family and friends.

Family and friends can send flowers and/or light a candle as a loving gesture for their loved one.

Leave a sympathy message to the family in the guestbook on this memorial page of Donald Glenn Woods Sr. to show support.

He was predeceased by: his parents, Stuart Woods and Ethel Woods; his siblings, Richard, Kenneth, David, Gary and Doris McLain; and his granddaughter Mary Elizabeth Payne.

He is survived by: his wife Mary Margaret; his children, Donald Glenn Jr. (Cheryl) of Purvis, Kevin James (Joanie) of Petal and Mary Denise Payne (Michael) of Petal; his grandchildren, Kevin Mathew Woods (Brittany) of Petal, Stuart Robert Woods (Madison) of Purvis, David, Dominic Payne of Petal and Amanda Leigh Baughman (Brandon) of Vancleave; and his great grandchildren, Alana, Mila Woods of Petal, Sam, Lane Woods of Purvis and Shirley Kin of Hattiesburg.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 21st 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Carterville Baptist Church (600 S Main St, Petal, MS 39465).

A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 21st 2022 at 12:00 PM at the same location.


