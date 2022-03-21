Drug & Alcohol Commission Hosts Clarion County Student Leadership Conference
Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission and Clarion Drug Free Coalition hosted the 2022 Clarion County Student Leadership Conference on March 2.
(Pictured: Students from Clarion County schools watch a presentation about the effects of opioids on the brain.)
The conference was open to all school districts in Clarion County. Students participated in a prevention planning student summit with Joe Markiewicz from Building Stronger Communities. Students were encouraged to create a positive messaging campaign to hold in their schools or communities.
Students had the opportunity to break out into sessions to learn how to plan their event, how to involve the newspapers, and how to create a radio PSA. The students also received statistics from the 2019 Pennsylvania Youth Survey to create their campaigns. The main objective was for students to become educated about how to develop a positive messaging campaign to reinforce positive behaviors that will reduce alcohol, tobacco, and other drug use rates as well as other adolescent problem behaviors.
Students were given a chance to explore inflatable Mega Brain and Lung exhibits and learn about the effects of opioids and vaping. Local human service agencies attended the Student Leadership Conference and students were given the opportunity to interact and learn more about what services are available in Clarion County.
The conference was funded by the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission through grant funding from Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs and Drug Free Communities.
For more information, visit aicdac.org.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.