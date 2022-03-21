Featured Local Job: Mental Health Worker

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Mental Health Worker at their Marienville facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Salary: $16.84 an hour

Bonus (if applicable): $3,000

Benefits: Full-time employees will enjoy a competitive benefits package for an energized workforce with options for you and your family including:

Paid time off

Paid holidays

401(k)

401(k) matching

Health Insurance

Dental Insurance

Vision Insurance

Life Insurance

Flexible spending account

Health savings account

Tuition Reimbursement

Reduced tuition rates

Employee discount

Employee assistance program

Pet insurance

Disability Insurance

Paid training

Other benefits available

Equal Opportunity Employer.

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. They offer a wide array of services including life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor’s or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching, or just want to make a difference, Abraxas has a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Worker is to provide medically necessary mental health treatment services to children and adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. The position provides direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment.

Essential Functions:

Conducts scheduled headcounts to provide effective people security

Interacts meaningfully with clients; observes behavior and intervenes appropriately

Ensures compliance with policies and procedure for the program/facility i.e. curfew, lights out, fire/safety, cleanliness, control, and supply inventory

Assigns, supervises, and directs clients during programmatic activities

Provides for physical safety, security, and care of clients while under staff member supervision

Assists/participates with the development and implementation of clients’ individualized treatment plan

Provides leadership and serves as a role model to clients in the performance of therapeutic activities

Assists with the mentoring and training of new staff members

Reports significant client changes in behavior, attitude, or physical condition to higher-level staff members

Processes intakes and performs non-invasive searches of clients entering and/or returning to the program/facility

Assists with suppressing and controlling problems that occur within the program/facility

Evaluates the client’s behavioral and emotional issues

Facilitates groups as required and in accordance with the client’s individualized treatment plan

Makes observations and documents client treatment interventions, behavior, and progress

Provides direct supervision of clients and interacts therapeutically

Interacts with educational team as appropriate

Participates in data collection and monitoring and evaluation activities for the program/facility performance improvement program

Develops and maintains a current list of resources, including self-help/support groups to ensure comprehensive services to the clients and their families

Adheres to departmental policies and procedures to ensure regulatory compliance with current departmental practices and meet guidelines as outlined by outside referral and licensing agencies

Ensures compliance with federal, state, local licensing, and reporting requirements

Identifies and pursues in-service and continuing educational needs, suggests general training needs for the program, and submits requests/suggestions for training to appropriate supervisory and administrative staff members

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited program required; degree in an area of human services preferred

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age

Non-communicable diseases physical exam

Valid registered vehicle insurance

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI)

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department

Ability to work overtime as needed

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period

