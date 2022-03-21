 

Immaculate Conception to Host Discipleship Mission March 27-29

Monday, March 21, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

Everett FritzCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Immaculate Conception Parish of Clarion is holding a three-day mission on Discipleship from March 27 to March 29 featuring Everett Fritz.

Fritz (pictured above) is the founder and Executive Director of Andrew Ministries.

The mission is free and open to the public.

All of the sessions will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church on Main Street in Clarion.

• “Mary: The Perfect Disciple” will start the mission on Sunday, March 27, and will be followed by the rosary;
• “The Invitation of Christ” will be held on Monday, March 28, followed by Adoration and Benediction; and
• “Building the Kingdom One Day at a Time” is on Tuesday, March 29, and it will be followed by a social.

Fritz has been serving the church for over a decade. He speaks on the topics of discipleship, chastity, and youth evangelization. Everett has been featured on EWTN, CYC, and Catholic Answers Live and in many dioceses, parishes, and schools around the country.

He has also been a featured speaker on EWTN, Catholic Answers Live, NCYC, Formed, and in dioceses, parishes, universities, and schools all over the world.

Andrew Ministries is an organization dedicated to training and equipping the Catholic Church and families for the discipleship of young people. He holds an MA in Theology with concentrations in catechesis and evangelization from the Augustine Institute, as well as a BA in Theology with a minor in Pro-Life studies from the Franciscan University of Steubenville.

Fritz founded Andrew Ministries in 2015 after throwing out the program playbook and rebuilding his youth ministry on discipleship in small groups. Everett saw an 80 percent increase in students who stayed Catholic in college. Now, he helps ministries all over the country stop spinning their wheels and build ministries that actually work.

Everett is a leading expert in small group discipleship and an advocate for quality youth ministry. He is the author of four books, including The Art of Forming Young Disciples and One Disciple at a Time.

He has been married to Katrina, his high school sweetheart, since 2006; they reside in Denver, Colorado, with their three children.


