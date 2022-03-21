 

John W. Metts

Monday, March 21, 2022 @ 07:03 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-tVcIHkYvrMQUJohn W. Metts, 65, of Knox, passed away on March 20, 2022 at the UPMC Northwest Hospital following a brief illness.

Born January 20, 1957, in Oil City, John was the son of the late Donly “Bud” and Rose Metts.

John attended A.C. Valley High School then served in the US Army.

Over the years he worked as a carpenter and worked at Shreffler’s sawmill and Hickman’s Sawmill in Strattanville.

On September 20, 2004, John married Kay Dixon who survives.

Along with his wife John is survived by two step children Ebony Dixon of Greenville N.C. and Brandon Dixon of Ayden N.C., two step grandsons Traylen Dixon and Jaaylen Brown; his brothers Bud Metts of Nickelville, Frank Metts and his wife Mary of Knox and Jess Metts and his wife Ronda of Knox; his sisters Sis Webb and her husband Rick Summerville of Shippenville, Janet Hurrelbrink and her husband Mike of Nickelville, Joni Yeany and her husband Greg of Knox, Edie Metts and her husband Jack Nicewonger of Knox and Merlea Goughler and her husband Don of Knox and numerous nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents Bud and Rose Metts and a sister Sherri Lynn Metts.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home Inc., 504 East Penn St., Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with the pastor John Friedlund of Grace E.C. Church, officiating.

Interment will follow in Starr Cemetery.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.


