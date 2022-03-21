Kathleen “Kathy” Marie Boyle, 67, of Titusville, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the UPMC Passavant Hospital after a valiant struggle over the past couple of years.

She was born on December 4, 1954, in the Titusville Hospital.

She graduated from Titusville High School in 1973 where she attended cosmetology classes.

She spent a lot of time in her grandparent’s stores, Lil’s Grocery, and Hawk’s Grocery & Smokehouse when she was younger.

She was a hairdresser, and after she stopped practicing, she still had many friends and family come to her home to get their hair or nails done.

She waitressed, bartended, and managed many restaurants over the years, carrying on the family tradition of bringing families and friends together over great food.

She worked in management at Reese Brothers in telemarketing and sold radio advertisements for Forever Broadcasting.

Kathy enjoyed gardening, dancing, playing cards, and swimming.

She had a deep love for nature and animals.

She loved spending time with her family even more and was the best daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend that anyone could ask for.

She was selfless and known for her generosity and compassion.

Her beauty ran deep . . . both inside and out!

She had a smile that could light up a room and laughter that was contagious.

She was given a special nickname by her daughter’s friends . . . “Momala!”

People will never forget how much fun she was to be around, and she will be greatly missed by her family and so many who knew her as a true friend.

She is survived by her father, John “Pudge” Johnson and wife Ethel of Titusville; a daughter, Kimberly Stover and husband Shawn of Franklin Park; granddaughters, Taylor and Alaina Stover of Franklin Park; sisters, Sherry Beach and companion Keith Gomez of Titusville, Brenda Lauer of Marietta, GA, Angela Ritchie of Olean, NY; a brother, Greg Johnson and wife Kathy of Anchorage, AK; nieces and nephews, Joshua Johnson and wife Alisha of Pleasantville, Jayme Lauer of Marietta, GA, Stephanie Beach of Meadville, Matthew Beach and wife Sabrina of Fruita, CO; Seth, Michael, and Candalyn Johnson of Anchorage, AK, close friends, Jay and Mitra Reese and son Reza Reese of Titusville; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Boyle; mother, Barbara Rogers; grandparents, Richard and Lillian (Hawk) Rogers; nephew, Devon Beach; brother-in-law, Paul Lauer; and brother, Bob Fulmer.

Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354 on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 P.M. and attend the funeral service from the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 A.M. with Pastor Robert Hawk, officiating.

Interment will be in Union Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue Site (www.theanimalrescuesite.greatergood.com).

Online condolences can be shared by visiting garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.