Randy E. Flick, 58, of Seneca, passed away peacefully in his sleep early Saturday morning, March 19, 2022 in the comfort of his home following an extended period of declining health.

He was born in Clarion on July 20, 1963 to Marilyn J. (Sethman) Flick McFadden of Grove City and the late Howard E. Flick.

Randy was a 1981 graduate of Cranberry High School.

In 2017 he earned an associate degree in H.V.A.C. from New Castle School of Trade.

He was a member of Seneca United Methodist Church.

Randy loved the outdoors, he taught his son to hunt, and they spent many hours in the woods hunting with the Gahring boys.

He was a skilled golfer and shared the love of the game with his daughter.

He belonged to the Tri-City and Joy golf leagues and was often asked to compete in tournaments.

In his younger days, he owned a horse and enjoyed trail and horseback riding.

Additionally, he spent much of his younger years attending car shows and drag races with his family and the O’Neil Family.

He was a car enthusiast and owned a 1967 Chevy Camaro Rally Sport with a 383 Stroker engine.

He loved spending time with his grandsons, Carter and Nash, and was anxiously awaiting the arrival of his granddaughter in July.

Mr. Flick was recently employed as a grinder for Joy Manufacturing.

He had previously worked at Franklin Bronze and Hedgedus Aluminum.

He was married in Seneca on August 13, 1988 to the former Tammy L. Ginnery, and she survives.

She was the love of his life and a dedicated and compassionate caregiver during his years of declining health.

Also surviving are their two children, Kyle A. Flick and his wife Chelsey and their children Carter and Nash of Seneca; and Paige M. Ortlip and her husband Will of Vandergrift who will be welcoming a baby girl into the family in July.

Randy is also survived by his mother, Marilyn McFadden and her husband Gale of Grove City; a sister, Kim Borczyk and her husband Ron of Russellton; a sister-in-law, Kathy Wolbert and her husband Vergile; and a brother-in-law, Jimmy Ginnery and his wife Jodi; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Flick; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Dixie Ginnery.

Visitation for friends and family will be held Monday, March 21st from 3 – 8 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Tuesday, March 22nd at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service.

Rev. Robert H. Wilson will officiate.

Interment will follow in Starr Cemetery in Nineveh, Clarion County.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kirtland Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 108, Franklin, PA 16323.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.hilebest.com.

