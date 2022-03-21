Reed Edward Winters, 86, of Shippenville, PA, formerly of Corsica, PA, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, while a resident of Shippenville Health Care and Rehab.

He was born on July 2, 1935, to the late George Thomas and Lucy Ada Katherine (Kniseley) Winters at their family home in Union Township, PA.

Reed attended school and received a high school education in the Corsica area.

Reed married Golda “Lucille” Cochran on July 3, 1954, in Brookville, PA.

Reed and Lucille shared fifty-eight years together before her passing on August 26, 2012.

Reed married Marie Caldwell on February 8, 2014, in Brookville; Marie survives him.

Reed worked as a coal truck driver for two years and went on to work for the Continental Can paper mill from 1953 to 1966.

He retired from Niagara Cutter, where he worked for thirty years from 1966 to 1996.

Reed loved the area and was a knowledgeable woodsman.

He used his skills to contribute to his favorite pastime, hunting, which was followed closely by fishing.

Reed also enjoyed traveling and camping, one of his favorite places to visit and stay was the Grand Ole Opry, an American country music stage, in Nashville, TN.

Reed was a confident and strong-willed person who will be dearly missed by those closest to him.

In addition to his wife, Marie, he is survived by two children; Dale E. (Joanne) Winters; Larry L. (Diane) Winters; three stepchildren; Kim (Richard) Baumcratz; Rhonda (Richard) Campbell; Julie (Glenn) Anthony; six grandchildren; Holly (Marc); Doug (Tabitha); Cathy (Dave); Charity; Crystal; Katie Jo (Ashley); seven great grandchildren; Mitch; Lorie; Allison; Felisha; Lucas; Jacob; Veronica; three great-great grandchildren; Abby; River; Lilith; and three siblings; Clarence Winters; Ella May Seigworth; and James “Jim” Winters. In addition to his wife, Lucille.

He was preceded in passing by four siblings; Homer Lewis; Tom Eugene; Ethel Leona Joyner; and George Britton.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, from 4pm to 8pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, also at the funeral home, beginning at 10:00am and officiated by Reverend Boyd Edmondson.

Interment will take place at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Eldred Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

The live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button below his obituary on www.mckinneydargy.com or by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/71209.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.