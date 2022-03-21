Sam Amendola, 73, of Oil City, PA, passed away at 7:13 A.M. Sunday March 20, 2022 at the Collins Hospice House after a brief illness.

Sam was born in Erie, PA., on Dec. 3, 1948, to the late Sam and Belle Amendola.

He graduated from Erie East High School in 1966 and went on to graduate from Edinboro University in 1970.

He met is college sweetheart Karen Thompson and they married in 1972, sharing almost 50 years together.

Sam began his teaching career in Mt. Vernon, Ohio.

After Sam & Karen were married, Sam started his Oil City teaching journey at Rouseville Elementary.

He traveled onto Seventh Street Elementary, Riverview Elementary, and ended his 35 year career teaching Language Arts at the Oil City Middle School.

His pride and joy were his two sons, Jeremy Amendola ( his wife Leslie) of Doylestown, PA, and Matthew Amendola (his wife Liz) of Oil City.

He was even further blessed with three loving grandsons, Gabriel, Benjamin and Nathaniel of Doylestown, PA.

They were the light of his life.

Along with his immediate family, Sam is survived by a brother Gary Amendola of Erie, PA, and a sister Anne Romba (her husband Doug) of Waterford, PA.

He is also survived by a sister-in-law Nancy Thompson of Grove City and by his dearest friends Malachy & Dolly McMahon of Oil City.

Sam was famous for his passionate, creative teaching style with memorable student units such as his famous “Word-a-Day” books, medieval units and ceramics, where he fired many a ceramic Christmas tree for his students, he was a truly gifted and dedicated educator.

Sam loved all Cleveland sports teams, feeding his outdoor birds (and chasing the squirrels), reading his newspaper and watching Jeopardy and Forensic Files.

Sam’s community pride included serving as President of the Friends of the Oil City Library and as secretary of the Venango County Democratic Party.

The Amendola Family would especially like to thank the Venango County Visiting Nurses Hospice Team and a sincere gratitude to the Collins House in Rocky Grove for their care and compassion during Sam’s final days.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and from 6-8 P.M. Wednesday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Thursday in St. Stephen’s Church with Fr. John Miller Presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial to The Oil City Library, Autism Speaks or to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

