Services Planned for Robert Thomas Jacoby

A virtual Memorial Service for Robert T. Jacoby will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 via a Zoom online conference.

If you would like to participate, please call this number for instructions: (814)-891-7164.

The Jacoby and Edwards family would also like to take this opportunity to thank those who have reached out to them during this difficult time.

Robert Thomas Jacoby, 69, of Cranberry, died unexpectedly of an apparent heart attack at his home on Friday afternoon, March 11, 2022.

A full obituary can be found here.

Online condolences can be shared at www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.