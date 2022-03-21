Sophia M. Riddle, age 98, passed peacefully from the arms of her loving family to the arms of her Savior on Saturday Morning, March 19, 2022, in Orchard Manor.

Sophia was born in Whitley City, KY, on March 22, 1923, to Dillard S. and Martha (Williams) Pyle.

Sophia married Donald M. Riddle on July 29, 1942, he preceded her in death on Oct. 1, 2003.

She was the oldest surviving member of The First Baptist Church, Grove City.

Sophia was a homemaker and she retired from Grove City College in 1993, where she worked in food service for both Hicks and Map dining halls.

She enjoyed bowling and was in the Women’s Bowling League in Grove City.

Sophia loved her family.

She was an avid Kentucky Wildcats, and Pittsburgh Pirates fan.

She like spending time reading, baking and entertaining her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Her faith and walk with Christ was most important to her.

She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn S. Craig, Columbus, OH, and Donna M. Walter and husband Alan, Wesley, PA, 7 grandchildren, Curtis Craig, Natalie (Adam) Stephenson, Kevin (Kathleen) Craig, Kimberly (Mark) Schimmer, Jason (Jennie) Walter, Justi (Chris) McGrady, and Casey (Laura) Walter, 11 great grandchildren, and one addition great grandson expected in April, 3 great great grandchildren, and 2 sister-in-law’s, Charlene McCullough, and Dorie Riddle.

Her parents, husband, a daughter, Deanna Riddle, 7 brothers and 1 sister, preceded Sophia in death.

Memorial Donations to: Fun and Freedom, Inc., P.O. Box 63, Tarentum, PA. 15084 – A Christian, Faith, based organization to provided youth sports activities, that was founded by Sophia’s late daughter, Deanna Kaye Riddle.

The family will receive friends in Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City, PA, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, (on Sophia’s 99th Birthday) from 5 to 7:00 PM with a service following at 7:00 PM, conducted by her grandson-in-law, Chris McGrady, pastor of Bright Hope Church, Butler, PA.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.cunninghamfhgc.com.

