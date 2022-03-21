 

State Police Calls: Crash in Clarion Twp., DUI in Farmington Twp.

Monday, March 21, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

psp carArea State Police responded to the following incidents:

Clarion Twp. Crash

Clarion-based State Police have released the details of a March 7 crash on Interstate 80 East near mile marker 69.5.

Police said the driver of a 2015 Hyundai Elantra and the driver of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado exited their vehicles around 8:18 a.m. as a result of an unrelated accident.

The Elantra was not in park and coasted forward and struck the Silverado. The Silverado sustained minor cosmetic damage.

No injuries were reported.

DUI in Farmington Township

Marienville-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on Tylersburg Rd. for summary traffic violations on March 20 around 12:41 a.m.

Police said that through investigation, it was determined the driver – a 43-year-old Leeper man – was “operating the vehicle while impaired.”

Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge 18-3-02.

The driver’s name was not released.


