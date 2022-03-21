Mary & Gene Lenhart Recognized for Operating The County Seat Restaurant for 34 Years

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Employees of the County Seat Restaurant held a public appreciation event on Sunday afternoon for owners Gene (Beef) and Mary Lenhart as they headed into retirement, and a new couple was preparing to continue the legacy of the popular Main Street restaurant.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Neva Beichner, who has been a waitress at the location off and on for forty years, helped organize the appreciation event.

“They didn’t want anything, and I thought, ‘No, you can’t go out like that,’” Beichner said. “They’ve done way too much for this community to do that.”

She liked working there because of the family feel.

“It’s not a corporation. Everybody got together and worked on rules together and what was best for everybody. We pretty much made our schedules. We knew when we had to be here, and you were just here.”

Mary and Gene Lenhart have been the owners of the County Seat since 1988 when they purchased it from Barb and Jack Shook. Mary was also a waitress while the Shooks were owners. After 34 years as owners, the couple decided to retire and make sure the new owners would continue to operate similarly.

“I’m just so thrilled that this day came,” Mary said on Sunday. “We just didn’t want to let it go empty. As soon as we met Stephanie and Arch Wiese, a couple from Pittsburgh, about two days after we put it on Facebook, I knew they were the ones. I can already feel they’re going to have a great love for it. I expect them to be here for another 35 years.”

Stephanie (Songer) grew up in Clarion and went to Clarion-Limestone. Unlike many youths, she did not work at The County Seat, but she was no stranger.

“They’re just thrilled to be taking on the traditions,” continued Mary. “She has worked in restaurants a lot, but this will be a little bit of an adventure for them. I have a notebook started for them, for everything they need to know. I told Arch that the only thing he needed to know was to say, ‘Yes, Stephanie.’”

The new owners are also bringing a five-month-old son, Archie – Archie, the Fourth.

The Wieses are in their early 30’s. “They are ‘us’ 35 years ago,” added Mary and Gene.

“In our retirement, we want to help the new people as much as we can. That’s our plan. We want to see them make it; we want to see them thrive. So, we’re going to do whatever we can to help that happen.”

(Pictured above: State Representative Donna Oberlander recognizes the Lenharts for their contribution to the Clarion community.)

“They’re very excited. They have a lot of support from family and friends. Hopefully, they’ll be able to have better luck at getting workers than we did, although we were very blessed over the years to have so many people stay with us.”

Neva added it was always a joy to work with many “kids” who helped over the years.

“Oh my gosh!” Neva said. “I can’t even remember all of the kids, but a lot of them have come in and brought their children and their grandchildren to meet us again. I’m still very close to those that are in their forties now.

“I’m actually going to be at a wedding of one of my ‘children’ that I met in here. I can’t tell you how many children I’ve ‘adopted’ from years and years and years of being here. The kids are amazing. You might think you’re just a waitress in a restaurant, but to them, you’re more than that. You’re a comfort away from home.”

Neva also supplied some history on the names of the restaurants in the building owned by the Whitmer family. There was “Betty’s Restaurant” in the ’70s; “Three Sons Restaurant” owned by Max and Dottie Eustice; and “The County Seat” owned by Barb and Jack Shook, followed by the Lenharts. Neva worked for all of those at one time or another.

In addition, before Betty’s was “Maul’s” in the ’60s.

In addition to helping make the successful restaurant continue during retirement, the Lenharts are looking to participate in community activities.

“I have already joined the Y, and I’ve been going there,” Mary said. “I’m planning to volunteer. And, of course, Gina’s going to keep me busy with the Clarion Bible Fellowship at the Clarion Mall.”

No doubt Beef will be nearby.

Photos by Ron Wilshire:

(Pictured above: County Seat owners Gene (Beef) and Mary Lenhart target of appreciation event.)

(Pictured above: Some of the employees showing their appreciation included Katie Craig, Bert Simpson, Cynthia Sciandra, Faith Simpson, Gina DeLair, and Neva Beichner.)

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.