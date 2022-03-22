A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. East wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. High near 52. Southeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then showers between 11pm and 2am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Low around 45. Southeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday – A chance of showers, mainly before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all rain after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain showers before 9pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9pm and 11pm, then a chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

